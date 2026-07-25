Sadness descended on the Spotify Camp Nou after Barcelona announced today, Saturday, the suspension of the renovation and construction work under way at its historic home, in mourning for the tragic death of one of the workers at the project site yesterday, Friday.

Gone were the scenes of noise, the constant movement of machinery and the flow of workers that had become familiar around the Catalan stadium for more than three years. In their place, a sorrowful silence reflecting the state of mourning the club is experiencing, alongside the more than a thousand workers present at the site each day.

Details of the tragic incident

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the painful incident goes back to midday on Friday, when one of the workers, 54, received a fatal blow while carrying out his job at the construction site of the Les Corts stadium.

This is the first fatal workplace incident of its kind since the major renovation of the stadium began in June 2023.

On the official level, and in accordance with the protocols in place, the police of the Catalonia region issued a statement on the incident. They informed the investigating court of the details in order to take the necessary legal measures.

A personal move from Laporta and an official statement

Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president, decided to make personal and direct contact with the family of the late worker to offer his condolences and express his deep sorrow at this painful tragedy.

The Catalan club issued an official statement through its official accounts to confirm the state of mourning, which read: "Barcelona deeply regrets the death of the worker who lost his life yesterday in a workplace accident that occurred during the renovation work at the Spotify Camp Nou".

Its statement added: "We would like to express our sincere condolences and convey all our support and affection to the worker's family, friends and colleagues. The club president, Joan Laporta, will personally convey his condolences to the family and place himself at their disposal on behalf of the entire institution".

The future of the project

The huge renovation work at the Spotify Camp Nou is focused during these months on the "compression ring" dedicated to supporting the new stadium roof.

Barcelona's management hopes to get past this stage, complete the project and deliver the stadium in its new and finished form by late 2027.