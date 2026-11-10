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Kirk Cousins is heading back to the Minnesota Vikings in a blockbuster NFL trade deadline deal.

After three years away, the star quarterback returns for just a third-round pick, which goes to the Las Vegas Raiders.

From 2018 to 2023, Cousins played for the Vikings, earning three Pro Bowl selections and establishing himself statistically as one of the league's best quarterbacks. The big prize eluded him in Minnesota, though.

The Vikings reached the playoffs only twice with Cousins and never made it beyond the Divisional Round. Yet his career passer rating of 101.2 (171 touchdowns, 55 interceptions) makes him the best of all Vikings quarterbacks who played more than one season in Minnesota.

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NFL: Vikings respond to Carson Wentz's horror game

Despite their 6-2 record, the Vikings have one of the league's weakest offences. Quarterback Kyler Murray (64.9 COMP%, 5 TD, 3 INT, 1,022 YDS) is out injured, while Carson Wentz (48.4 COMP%, 357 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT) had a horror game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. He completed only eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and threw two interceptions.

No team has conceded fewer points than the Vikings, but they average just 18.3 points on offence, ranking 27th in the league. Their passing game ranks 31st. Cousins is expected to improve it and take the offence to a new level.

His history with the team and rekindled relationship with star receiver Justin Jefferson should help him settle quickly. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is therefore said to have pushed hard for Cousins with the owners. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that O'Connell made it "very clear" an experienced quarterback was absolutely necessary for a playoff run.

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According to Schultz, the Vikings also enquired about Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts and Geno Smith of the New York Jets before acquiring Cousins, but were turned down.

At the Las Vegas Raiders, first overall pick Fernando Mendoza is now likely to take the reins at last. Since the draft, the Raiders had viewed Cousins as a stopgap solution, with Mendoza expected to become the long-awaited franchise quarterback in Las Vega. Cousins nevertheless led the Raiders to a 4-5 record with 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns against 8 interceptions. Now Mendoza gets his chance.