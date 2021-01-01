TP Mazembe game a perfect gauge of Mamelodi Sundowns’ African credentials

The Brazilians are on a 21-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have scored 14 goals in their last five games

It is potentially shaping up to be a memorable season for Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

There has certainly been little to suggest that the Brazilians have suffered a hangover in the wake of the departure of their former head coach Pitso Mosimane to Al Ahly.

As brilliant as the five-time PSL league winning coach had been with Downs, it seems that the current coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqiti, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela is having little trouble in ensuring that the Masandawana machine continues to roll forward ominously, crushing any challengers in its wake.

That was certainly the case when Sundowns thumped hapless Algerian side Belouizdad 5-1 last Sunday in a Caf Champions League Group A encounter.

Domestically, Downs are also strongly placed – they have a three-point lead over Pretoria rivals SuperSport United in the league, and have three matches in hand.

They are also in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals and remain in with a chance of winning the treble.

Tough trip to DR Congo

Last week’s win over Belouizdad was played in neutral territory in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam.

Saturday’s game against Tout Puissant Mazembe will, however, take place at the Stade du TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, where far less hospitality can be expected.

The home side will be fired up and they’ll make conditions as difficult as possible for the South African club, for whom this will be a real test of their mettle.

Continental heavyweights

TP Mazembe are a proud club with a proud record and have an aura about them; with five Champions League crowns and two Confederation Cup titles to their credit, they are true football giants in Africa. It’s going to take strong minds and a lot of courage from Sundowns to come away with a positive result, but it would be a huge confidence builder if they do and belief will start to grow that they can go all the way.

Unbeaten run

Mazembe, however, are currently on a sensational unbeaten run. It stretches all the way back to February 28, 2020, when they lost 2-0 to Raja Casablanca.

Since then they’ve won 13 games and drawn eight. Or going back to December 2019, they have lost only once in 32 matches.