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Guus Til left fans stunned during Saturday evening's league match between NEC and PSV. The Eindhoven side's attacking midfielder clashed with Ahmetcan Kaplan in the second half and sent the defender to the ground.

PSV were cruising at the Goffertstadion when tempers flared. The Eindhoven side held a comfortable 0-3 lead.

Fifteen minutes after the break, Til challenged Kaplan for a ball in the air, but Kaplan came out on top. The PSV player stayed down, looking shaken.

Kaplan went over to confront Til, who took exception. Til sprang to his feet and sent the NEC defender to the ground.

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Referee Jeroen Manschot saw it from less than a metre away. The two players were right in front of him.

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ESPN commentator Mark van Rijswijk could scarcely believe it. "What's Til doing? What's Til doing?" he said in disbelief.

"Kaplan seems to be saying, 'You're making a meal of it,' whether that's true or not. But why does Til react like that?" Van Rijswijk continued.

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PSV's comfortable lead made Til's reaction even harder for the commentator to understand. "There's NOTHING troubling PSV in the second half, because very little is happening."

Players from both sides gathered around Manschot, who showed both Til and Kaplan a yellow card. Van Rijswijk had expected Manschot to book only the PSV player. The Nijmegen crowd greeted the decision with loud whistles, followed by offensive chants about the referee's mother.

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PSV scored again almost immediately after the altercation. Ruben van Bommel made it 0-4 with the Eindhoven side's very next attack, making matters worse for the NEC supporters.

Manschot's decision has prompted disbelief on X. "Why isn't this a red card?" one football fan asks. "I'd like to know why two yellow cards are given here and not simply a red for Til because of the striking motion," writes another.

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Several viewers also cannot understand why Til let himself be provoked with his side comfortably ahead. "I'd like to know what possessed Til to react like that with a 0-3 lead," reads one comment. "With a reaction like that, he risks getting a red card, which would be very stupid!" says another commenter.