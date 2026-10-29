Total chaos in KNVB Cup: ‘black-jacket crowd’ attack home fans en masse

Kozakken Boys and FC Utrecht supporters fought on the pitch in Werkendam after their match, reports De Telegraaf.

"Things are getting badly out of hand after the match in Werkendam, with people in black jackets attacking each other. These sorts of mindless people are a shame for cup football," writes Jeroen Kapteijns.

"The people in black jackets on the pitch have come from the FC Utrecht section and are attacking the home supporters," the De Telegraaf journalist continues. Footage shows a wheelie bin being thrown.

"For once, you can watch a cup match in an accessible setting without towering fences and all the rest of it. Relaxed, with a beer in your hand. But then it inevitably has to get out of hand again. You can tell as soon as you see the sections before the match. Nothing but black jackets, not a club colour in sight, 'supporters' with their own aggressive agenda," he concludes.

Police officers have since directed FC Utrecht supporters onto their bus. Police dogs have driven Kozakken Boys supporters off the pitch.

On Thursday evening, FC Utrecht won 0-1 away to Kozakken Boys. A goal from defender Nikolas Panagiotou was enough to secure the victory.