Toronto FC move a mistake! Broos accuses Mailula's agent of looking out for her pocket as MLS star loses Bafana Bafana place

WHAT HAPPENED: When Hugo Broos named his Bafana Bafana squad to face Ivory Coast and Eswatini this month, the name of Cassius Mailula was a notable exclusion. Mailula recently made the move to the Major League Soccer where he plays for Toronto FC.

However, he has only turned out twice and his minimal involvement will cost him his place in the national team.

Broos portions the blame to his agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, suggesting that the deal-maker was concerned more about the monetary gain from Mailula's move.

WHAT WAS SAID: "You have a good agent when the agent is looking at you, but if you have an agent and the agent is only looking at his wallet then you don’t have a good agent," Broos told members of the media.

"I'm afraid that Mailula does not have a good agent. When you let him go to Toronto where you know they have two Italian internationals, Lorenz Insigne and Canadian international Deandre Kerr. You let go of a young player like this who has 15 games of experience in the PSL, that is not the right choice. Mailula will not play, you will see, even in the next months and in a month the competition is finished in America. So for me a lost season.

"I don’t have to blame him for that, certainly not. I think you have to blame the agent because you know that as an agent when he goes there it will be very, very difficult for that guy," he added.

"It should’ve been better that he should stay in Sundowns and play Champions League again, so he got the experience and maybe got the move in one or two years, but now it was much too soon and not the right club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, given the increased remuneration and exposure that Mailula now gets in the MLS, Broos understands the career move but the Belgian tactician insists he would have preferred to have the 22-year-old staying with Downs for a few seasons before making a move abroad.

WHAT'S NEXT: Bafana have qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and Mailula runs a risk of not making the cut in Broos' squad.

He is competing with players like Zakhele Lepasa, Monnapule Saleng, Percy Tau and Lyle Foster in the frontline for Bafana.

If he continues to warm the bench - paired with injury woes - the former Downs attacker is likely to miss the African spectacle in West Africa.