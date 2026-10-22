Top scorer: Ali Al-Bulaihi writes history after leaving Al-Hilal

Ali Al-Bulaihi has written a new piece of history in the Saudi Roshn League, and he has done it in Al-Shabab colours after leaving Al-Hilal.

Al-Shabab travelled to face Al-Fateh in Al-Ahsa on Thursday in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

The defender struck his side's second on 31 minutes, pouncing on a rebound off the Al-Fateh goalkeeper and heading home.

He wasn't finished there. In the 54th minute, Al-Bulaihi turned a cross into the net with his left foot for his second and Al-Shabab's third.

According to the "Roshn League Statistics" account on "X", it marked the first time Al-Bulaihi had found the net this season.

That brace carried him to the top of the pile. With 22 goals, Al-Bulaihi is now the highest-scoring defender in Roshn League history, overtaking Algeria's Farouk Chafai on 21.

Of those 22 goals, 17 came with Al-Hilal. He added one for Al-Fateh and four for Al-Shabab.



