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Sandro Tonali, a midfielder for Tottenham and Italy, recalled key moments from his time at Milan between 2020 and 2023 in an interview with Fútbol Emotion Italia.

"I have two stories with Milan," says the midfielder, born in 2000. "The first goes up to when I was 20, before I had fully entered the world of Milan. The second starts at 20 and covers the next three years. I was a fan for a long time while I was playing, and when the fixtures allowed it, if there was a match at San Siro, we would often go to watch. In Serie B, we almost always played on Saturdays. My father passed that love down through the family, so I've had it since I was a child."

Tonali continues: "Then things changed when I turned 20, because as a player you can't have the same relationship with the team that you have as a fan. I tried to keep that relationship in my first year, but I felt it too deeply, so after that I experienced it differently. Perhaps it was even better because you put the fan to one side and start to realise that I'd suddenly found myself playing for the team I love in a stadium like San Siro."

Finally, he adds: "The first year wasn't easy. I struggled a bit. But in a way, I was fortunate that we played without fans. It wasn't good, but for me personally as a player at that moment, it helped because it took away one source of pressure. Overall, though, it was awful because without fans that year, every match felt like a friendly. It didn't feel like football. Milan mean so much to me."

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Tonali played for Milan from 2020 to 2023, making 130 appearances and scoring seven goals. He won the Serie A title in 2022. In 2023, he moved to Newcastle for 64 million. Tonai made 110 appearances and scored 10 goals for the Magpies before moving to Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham during the summer 2025 transfer window for €108 million. In the first part of the 2026-27 season, Tonali has made nine appearances for Spurs without scoring.

Born in 2000, Tonali also won the Serie B title with Brescia in 2019 and the English League Cup with Newcastle in 2025. He has made 38 appearances and scored four goals for Italy.