To avoid a fresh disaster: Barcelona isolate this duo from Flick's squad

Barcelona are refusing to take any more risks like the one they suffered yesterday with Roony Bardghji, who injured his right knee during the training session.

The Swedish winger is awaiting a precise diagnosis. He was on the transfer market and will now be unable to leave.

Marc Casadó and Héctor Fort therefore undertook individual training on Tuesday, carrying out part of the work with the group and the rest separately.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the midfielder and the full-back did not train at the same pace as the rest of the group, joining just one section on their own: the most physically demanding one.

Neither player is suspended or injured. But the club don't want to risk an injury that would scupper their departure from the Spotify Camp Nou, and are instead working to protect them.

The Catalan club intend to seek a loan or transfer for them in the coming days. The management don't want them to suffer any injury as happened with Bardghji yesterday.

Roony undergoes examinations today to determine the exact extent of his injury, after he felt discomfort in his knee during training that will prevent his departure as planned.

Every indication points to a serious injury, one that will keep Bardghji out for several months.

To avoid further setbacks, the Catalan club's officials and coaches agreed in recent hours that Casadó and Fort, who are not part of coach Flick's plans, would take part in only a section of the collective work.

That step confirms even more clearly to the players that the Catalan club are not relying on them.

Only a few hours earlier, Fort had held out hope of staying in the Barça shirt despite the offers he had received. Now he sees clearly, like Casadó, that if he wants to get playing minutes he will have to look for them away from the Spotify Camp Nou, having spent last season on loan with Elche.