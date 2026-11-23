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New Zealand defender Tim Payne has turned his 2026 World Cup internet fame into South American silverware after Club Olimpia clinched the Paraguayan Clausura title on Sunday. Having already lifted the Apertura earlier this year, the historic Asuncion side completed a memorable domestic double with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Sportivo Trinidense.

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Late winner seals 49th title

Payne watched from the bench as Olimpia overturned a second-half deficit at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium to secure their 49th league title with two rounds to spare. Tobias Morinigo fired Sportivo Trinidense ahead in the 56th minute before Esteban Matus levelled eight minutes later. Substitute Romeo Benitez then struck four minutes into stoppage time to seal victory under head coach Pablo Sanchez.

Viral fame precedes bold switch

The triumph caps an extraordinary six months for the 32-year-old right-back, who left Wellington Phoenix in June after seven A-League seasons to test himself in Paraguay. Before arriving in Asuncion, Payne experienced a surreal surge in online popularity during the 2026 World Cup, with his social media following jumping from under 5,000 to over five million after Argentine creator Valen Scarsini spotlighted him as the "least-known" player heading into the tournament.

Determined to prove his worth on the pitch, the All Whites international made an instant impact on August 2 by coming off the bench to score in a 5-0 win over Rubio Nu. Two weeks later, he played the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory over Sportivo Ameliano.

Superclasico display wins local praise

Payne further endeared himself to supporters on August 23 by starting at right-back in a 2-1 Superclasico win over fierce rivals Cerro Porteno, helping Olimpia recover from opening Clausura defeats to Libertad and Nacional. Paraguayan outlet La Tribuna praised his technical quality, crossing, defensive duels and composure in possession, while the defender described the derby atmosphere as one of the most memorable experiences of his career.

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Briefly dubbed a good-luck charm after Olimpia won his first four league outings, he also played the full match in November's 4-1 win over Deportivo Recoleta. Across the campaign, the versatile defender logged nine league appearances, five starts and one goal to claim his first championship outside Oceania.

Copa Libertadores awaits champion squad

With both domestic titles and 2027 Copa Libertadores qualification already secured, Sanchez's side can play their final two Clausura fixtures without title-race pressure. Payne will aim to earn further minutes before the season closes as he evaluates his long-term role in Asuncion. Preparing for South America's premier club competition now represents the next major test for the New Zealander and Paraguay's most successful club.