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Algeria's heavy 3-0 defeat by Togo has raised fresh questions about Ibrahim Hamdani's future at the head of Algeria's technical staff, after criticism directed at him intensified and talk of his departure gained greater momentum.

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Algeria stay top of Group 9 with 7 points, one clear of second-placed Togo on 6. Both sides have two matches left in qualifying.

At his press conference after Tuesday's match in Lomé, in the fourth round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, reporters asked Hamdani whether he would resign and leave his post. The result, and the way Algeria played, had provoked real anger.

According to the Algerian newspaper Gazette du Fennec, the head coach announced no decision on his future. He felt it was still too early to discuss it, though he admitted the defeat and the manner of it hadn't helped his position. He said: "I think it is still too early to talk about such things, although I know that the defeat and the way the match went do not help."

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Hamdani insisted the coming period must bring a thorough review of what happened and of the reasons behind such a disappointing display against Togo. Confronting the mistakes and dealing with them, he said, was the priority for the weeks and months ahead.

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The Algerian coach said: "We had a bad evening, and we know we were not up to the task. The aim over the coming weeks and months is, first and foremost, to take a hard look at ourselves and hold ourselves to account."

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Nor did he leave it at a collective review. Hamdani put himself first in line, as head coach and the man with primary responsibility for technical decisions and team selection. He would not shirk the consequences of the defeat by Togo, he stressed.

He added: "I must start with myself first, as head coach, because this defeat falls first and foremost within my area of responsibility. I am responsible for this team, and therefore I am responsible for this defeat, and I will not hide or run away from my responsibility for it."

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