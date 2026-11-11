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imago-sport-1085751435.jpgIMAGO / ANP
Bart DHanis
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Three clubs want to prise Marcos Leonardo away from Ajax as early as this winter

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Ajax

Marcos Leonardo has been linked with a winter move to Brazil. Ajax signed the striker from Al-Hilal for €20 million last summer, and three clubs are interested.

At Ajax, he has had to settle for a reserve role, with Míchel consistently preferring Tolu Arokodare.

He has scored just three times in 16 appearances and has yet to provide an assist for Ajax.

Flamengo, São Paulo and Santos want to take advantage of Marcos Leonardo's situation and sign him this winter, according to Brazilian outlet Terra.

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Eredivisie

22 Nov 2026

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At Santos, the 23-year-old made his professional debut and scored 54 goals in 168 matches.

The Brazilian heavyweights want to take Marcos Leonardo on loan with an option to buy. Whether Ajax would allow their major signing to leave, even temporarily, remains unclear.

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