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Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named one player who "must be handed a starting place in the team for their next game against Newcastle United", after the side lost 4-0 to Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday in the 12th round of the Premier League.

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United slumped to a second successive Premier League defeat by the same scoreline, this time in their first home game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Their winless run in the competition now stretches to ten matches.

The hosts started brightly, but Callum Wilson struck twice in the first half before Kristoffer Ajer added a third in the closing minutes. Kevin Schade completed the rout in stoppage time, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

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The defeat left Manchester United 19th, second from bottom, and they could drop to the foot of the table by the end of the round if Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday. With a midweek trip to Newcastle's St James' Park fast approaching, Ferdinand has urged Pochettino to start Shea Lacey. The youngster caught the eye after coming off the bench in the closing minutes against Brentford.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: "I don't think anyone came out of that game with anything positive, except probably Shea Lacey. Lacey has to start now. He's the only one who hasn't built up the scars of these experiences with the team."

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He added that Lacey "doesn't have a history with the team in which he's been battered by every kind of opponent in the league. When he came on, it was as if he was saying: I'm free, give me the ball, I want to show what I've got. He has to start", according to Metro.

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The former United defender believes the rest of the squad have been worn down by the repeated poor results and now carry deep wounds. Lacey hasn't been through any of that. In Ferdinand's view, that makes him a suitable option to give the side a fresh boost.

His criticism went beyond the physical side. Ferdinand also pointed to a drop in confidence and a lack of solutions on the ball, saying United's players don't look able to cope with the swings within matches and run short of ideas in possession.

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He said: "When we've got the ball, it seems like there are no spaces to play through. It becomes hard to break the opponent down, and when the other team win the ball back near our box, their players are up there pressing us and we can't find any spaces to pass into."

Opponents, by contrast, find their way to United's defence far more easily when they win the ball back near their own areas. Ferdinand added that the team can't play with speed and intensity for long enough, and lack the physical attributes required across different positions.

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