The Netherlands had a hugely controversial equaliser from Denzel Dumfries ruled out against Greece. Referee Marco Guida, after VAR Daniele Chiffi intervened, chalked off the 2-2 for offside, but under IFAB laws the goal should have stood.

The move started with a long ball from Joey Veerman. Dumfries headed it back across goal from the far post. Mexx Meerdink was there and got a slight touch, before the ball reached Greek defender Panagiotis Retsos. At that moment Dumfries was in an offside position.

Retsos then deliberately took the bouncing ball towards the flank and tried to dribble past Dumfries. The Netherlands international read it, cut it out and fired home from close range.

Under Law 11 of the IFAB laws, that deliberate action by Retsos is the key point. An earlier offside position is cancelled out when an opponent deliberately plays the ball, as long as it is not a deliberate save.

IFAB call this "deliberate play". A defender does not need to control the ball perfectly. A failed control, pass or defensive action can still count as a deliberate play.

Among the key criteria are whether the defender can see the ball, has time to react and can set his body. In Retsos's case, the ball bounced invitingly in front of him and he consciously chose to take it with the inside of his foot.

That makes the incident look very similar to the examples IFAB give themselves. If a defender deliberately plays the ball and then loses it to an attacker who was previously offside, play should in principle continue.

Guida, the Italian referee, was sent to the monitor by compatriot Daniele Chiffi, the VAR, and after reviewing the footage disallowed the goal for offside.







