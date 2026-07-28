Appointing a new head coach for the Netherlands is taking longer than expected. According to NRC, a gap remains between what the KNVB are offering and what Arne Slot wants.

Sources told the newspaper that the director of top-level football has a contract ready for Slot until mid-2030. The unemployed coach, however, would prefer a deal running through to the 2028 European Championship.

Slot has been in the frame since Ronald Koeman stepped down after the failed World Cup campaign. Talks with the KNVB, though, have still not produced a definitive agreement.

The Dutch football association need to move quickly. The Netherlands face Germany in the Nations League on 24 September, and Germany appointed Jürgen Klopp as their new head coach last week.

Slot appears interested in taking charge of the Netherlands national team. It recently emerged that Liverpool want to top up the Dutchman's salary if he does join the KNVB.

That would also suit Liverpool because, according to a De Telegraaf source, the club still have to pay Slot more than €10 million. The dismissed manager behaved properly after his departure, which is why the English giants are willing to help him towards the job of national team head coach.