This is the very first Netherlands squad under Xavi

Xavi Hernández has named his first squad as head coach of the Netherlands national team. The 46-year-old Spaniard has made several big calls straight away ahead of his first international window.

Several established internationals had already been ruled out. Matthijs de Ligt, Jerdy Schouten, Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons are still recovering from injuries, while Ian Maatsen and Mats Wieffer were injured recently.

On Friday morning, Netherlands watcher Maarten Wijffels of Algemeen Dagblad had already reported that captain Virgil van Dijk would continue in international football and that Ruben van Bommel would earn his first call-up to the Netherlands squad. That reporting has now been confirmed.

Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiël also comes in for his first Netherlands call-up alongside Van Bommel. His team-mate Luciano Valente has not been selected this time, and neither has Kees Smit (AZ).

Joey Veerman is back in the Netherlands squad under Xavi after Ronald Koeman left him out. Veterans Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst have not been selected.

Those selected will report on Monday, 21 September 2026 for the start of the revamped, combined international period.

Xavi and his squad will then prepare for four Nations League matches: against Germany (home) on 24 September, Serbia (away) on 27 September, Greece (away) on 1 October and Serbia (home) on 4 October.

Full Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen).

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Aké (Fenerbahçe), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Kenneth Taylor (Lazio), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Gjivai Zechiël (Feyenoord).

Forwards: Crysencio Summerville (Al-Hilal), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Napoli), Ruben van Bommel (PSV).