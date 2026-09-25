This is the real reason Van Dijk's goal against Germany was disallowed

The goal Virgil van Dijk thought had put the Netherlands ahead against Germany on Thursday night was disallowed for a different reason than first believed. German outlet Kicker reports the goal was not ruled out for a foul by Brian Brobbey on Marc ter Stegen, but for another reason.

The Netherlands thought they had the opener at the Johan Cruyff ArenA after little more than ten minutes. Van Dijk glanced a Cody Gakpo corner on with his head at the near post, and the ball dropped in at the far post beyond Ter Stegen's reach.

Referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández initially gave the goal, then the VAR sent him to review the incident. After checking the footage on the touchline, the Spaniard changed his mind and disallowed it.

Brobbey was first thought to be the reason the goal did not stand because he was believed to have impeded Ter Stegen as the goalkeeper tried to reach the ball. According to Kicker, though, information from the German FA, the DFB, shows Hernández Hernández had a different reason for the decision.

The referee judged Brobbey to have been offside when Van Dijk headed the ball. He also felt the Sunderland striker was actively involved in play, which meant the Netherlands captain's goal could not stand.

Later, the night took an unpleasant turn for Brobbey when he went off injured after about half an hour. Soon after, Germany went ahead through Felix Nmecha, who beat goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from close range.

That goal brought more frustration for the Netherlands because Germany played on while Brobbey was down injured in the centre circle. For a long spell, Nmecha's 0-1 looked enough for Die Mannschaft to win in Amsterdam.

In stoppage time, though, the Netherlands still found an equaliser with a fine move. Debutant Ruben van Bommel crossed with the outside of his right foot after surging down the left flank, and Gakpo made it 1-1 at the far post with an excellent volley.





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