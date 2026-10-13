"This is the aim": Flick reveals the reason behind his surprise decision against Galatasaray

The German coach defied expectations
Hansi Flick, the Barcelona manager, has revealed the reason behind his decision to field Dani Olmo as a false nine in the clash with Turkey's Galatasaray on Tuesday evening in the second round of the league phase of the Champions League.
Gabriel Jesus looked the obvious pick to cover for the injured Raphinha. Flick thought otherwise, handing Olmo the false nine role instead.
See Barcelona's full line-up for the Galatasaray match.
Speaking to "Movistar Plus" before the match, in comments carried by the Spanish newspaper "AS", Flick warned that the trip to Turkey would be anything but straightforward given the pressure the hosts would apply, though he insisted his side can handle those conditions.
Flick explains the reason for relying on Olmo
Asked why Olmo got the nod up front in Raphinha's absence, the German coach explained: "That's why I decided to play Olmo today. He can keep the ball and control it, and that's the aim."
He added: "We also know we need to manage the players' minutes and physical loads, especially as the next match will be on Saturday or Sunday, so we have to handle it wisely."
Flick expects a difficult match
The atmosphere waiting for them in Istanbul was next on the agenda. "It will be a difficult match," Flick said. "From all the matches we have analysed previously, we know they will press us, but we trust ourselves. Pressure and the ability to deal with it are one of our weapons."
Flick talks about Lamine Yamal and rotation
Resting Lamine Yamal? Flick suggested world-class players rarely get that luxury, while making clear his staff understand the demands of the current schedule and the need to manage minutes.
He added: "For me and for the players, playing in the Champions League is extremely important. I believe Barcelona have not had a start like this one in the last 19 years, and that gives us confidence."
Flick: our aim is to win titles, not to make history
Records are not the priority this season. Trophies are, according to the German.
He said: "We want to keep working in the same way we have until now. It is not about making history. The most important thing is winning titles and continuing to work."
Possession and pressing remain the blueprint as Barcelona look to build on their strong Champions League start, in a match set to test the Catalans physically and tactically.
I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links: