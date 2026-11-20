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Thibaut Courtois looks set to complete a decade with the Blancos after extending his contract.

Real Madrid have extended goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois's contract, following deals for regular starter Aurelien Tchouameni and top prospect Arda Güler. The Spanish record champions announced on Friday that the Belgian had signed until 30 June 2028, adding a year to his deal. Courtois is the third key player in three days to settle his future with Real Madrid.

La Liga's second-placed side had already tied Tchouameni and Güler to long-term deals, both until 2032 . Courtois (34) did not get a deal of the same length, but Real now have clarity in a key position.

Since moving from Chelsea to Madrid in 2018, the goalkeeper has made 348 competitive appearances for Real. He has won the Champions League twice, the UEFA Super Cup, three league titles, one Spanish Cup and one Club World Cup with the club.