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Bayern suffered their first defeat of the season against OSC Lille. Returning players offer hope, but they cannot solve the biggest problem facing the club. It is still too early to worry seriously about their major goals.

If one passage of play summed up Bayern Munich in November 2026, it would be Aleksandar Pavlovic's own goal against OSC Lille. Ethan Mbappe's shot struck the post and rebounded to Pavlovic, who, caught completely by surprise, clumsily sent the ball into his own net . It proved to be the decisive goal in a 2-1 defeat and summed up Bayern's predicament.

For weeks, Bayern had overcome every setback: Jamal Musiala's illness, the death of Joshua Kimmich's father, Vincent Kompany's collapse and subsequent absence, and one injury after another. Amid it all, Bayern managed an impressive 2-0 win away to Atletico Madrid exactly three weeks ago. It now feels like another era.

Since then, Bayern have also lost captain Manuel Neuer and their two best attackers, Harry Kane and Michael Olise, through no fault of their own. Meanwhile, the powerful club bosses created an unnecessary distraction with their public campaign against Musiala. All of it was apparently too much.

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Bayern could only manage a disappointing home draw against Bundesliga relegation candidates 1. FC Koln on Friday. With few alternatives against Lille, Kompany then fielded perhaps the strangest starting XI of his time at Bayern: Pavlovic started as a No. 10 and Konrad Laimer as the central striker. The depleted side took the lead in a decent first half, then produced one of their poorest halves under Kompany and suffered their first defeat of the season . Where do Bayern go from here?

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First, they face the last thing they need right now: a lot of games in a very short time. Bayern have two more consecutive weeks with midweek fixtures ahead of them. The only truly decisive match is Tuesday's DFB Cup last-16 tie at home to second-division leaders Hertha BSC. Slip-ups in the Bundesliga and Champions League at this stage would be frustrating, but nothing more. Better to endure such a difficult spell now than in the spring. Despite the pressure, Bayern's major goals for the season are not yet seriously at risk.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern are two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, with relatively easy opponents awaiting them before the winter break. They are also two points off eighth place in the Champions League, which would secure direct qualification for the last 16. Before Christmas, they have only a home game against second-bottom Slavia Prague. After that, they travel to Manchester United and host Betis Sevilla. Three wins would give Bayern 17 points. Since the league phase began, 16 points have always been enough for a top-eight finish.

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Avoiding the play-off round would be preferable. But the past two seasons have shown that an extra round need not stand in the way of the title. Paris Saint-Germain went through it on both occasions and won the title each time.

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Bayern: Who can replace Harry Kane up front?

Bayern could soon have more players available. Jamal Musiala came on as a substitute for the second time in Lille, while Luis Diaz made his comeback. Michael Olise could also return to the squad against Hamburg SV on Saturday. All three should be candidates to start against Hertha on Tuesday.

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But even that high-profile trio cannot solve Bayern's biggest problem right now: the lack of a centre-forward. Harry Kane is likely to be out until March with a syndesmosis tear. The two best alternatives in the squad, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari, will also be absent for weeks. Makeshift striker Laimer pressed relentlessly in Lille but posed little threat in front of goal. Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl made little impact as central strikers against Koln. Kompany may try Olise or Diaz there next.

Another option would be to give top prospect Bastian Assomo a chance. The 16-year-old is scoring at a remarkable rate: eight goals in three games for Germany's under-17s, two successive braces for Bayern's reserves in the Regionalliga, and a goal and an assist in the under-19s' Youth League win over Lille on Wednesday. Assomo has already shown he can hold his own with the senior side, making four appearances and scoring twice in pre-season. At 1.90 metres tall, he would also offer a physical presence in the box that none of the other currently available candidates can provide.

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Bayern's sporting leadership have repeatedly justified the thin squad by saying it gives their own young players opportunities sooner. A year ago, Lennart Karl made his breakthrough that way at the age of 17. Why not give the highly talented Assomo a try now?

Bayern: Vincent Kompany wants to "enjoy the fight"

To avoid putting their goals for the season at risk, Bayern must look for an experienced back-up for Kane in the winter ahead of the much tougher games that follow. There is no guarantee that the 33-year-old can handle a full workload or reach his previous level immediately after his planned comeback in March. Gnabry and Saibari can play in the position, but neither is at his best there.

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Despite all the problems, Kompany remained notably calm in his assessment after the defeat in Lille. Rather than criticise anyone directly or add to the pressure, he tried to foster a positive, defiant mentality. Three times in his DAZN interview, he said in almost exactly the same words that the task now was to "enjoy the fight".

Ending the debate around Musiala would also help Bayern's chances in the short term. Wednesday morning's statement was a first step in that direction . But vice-captain Joshua Kimmich reignited the issue in Lille by understandably defending his team-mate and attacking the club's leadership. Kimmich described their treatment of Musiala as "absolutely unacceptable and not the Bayern way" . Whether the powerful bosses will let that pass without comment remains to be seen.