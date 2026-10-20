The rioting and vandalism in Paris have spilled into the world of football. Social media platforms circulated a video clip showing two masked individuals making off with a Barcelona shirt and captain's armband bearing the signature of the Argentine legend Lionel Messi, taken from a shop near the Place de la République in the French capital.

In the footage, the pair hold up the two items in front of the camera amid the chaos of the vandalism in the area. The theft raises concerns over the fate of rare sporting memorabilia carrying significant material and sentimental value, especially given its link to one of the most prominent players in the history of football.

It all unfolds against the backdrop of the anticipated clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. Both clubs claim important chapters of Messi's career, with the forward playing for the Catalan side before his move to the Parisian club in 2021.

Messi shirts sold for millions of dollars

The stolen items hold particular significance given the high value attached to Messi's original memorabilia in the sports collectibles market. Prices vary according to the match in which a shirt was worn, its importance in his career, its condition, its rarity, and the presence of his signature.

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Messi has already sold six shirts he wore during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he was crowned champion with the Argentina national team. A public auction in 2023 fetched total proceeds exceeding 7 million dollars, according to reports published at the time.

Pinning down the exact value of the stolen shirt and captain's armband is difficult without knowing their details and history. Even so, their association with Messi and his signature could grant them considerable value among sports collectibles enthusiasts.

For now, the actual value of the stolen items remains undetermined. The available information does not confirm the identity of the two individuals or the recovery of the items, and the video clip continues to circulate on social media platforms.