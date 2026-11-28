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Fluminense have answered their supporters' call by securing captain Thiago Silva to a contract extension until the end of 2027. After returning in the summer for what was billed as a final chapter, the iconic Brazilian defender will now remain at his boyhood club for one more season.

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Thiago Silva commits to another year

Fluminense confirmed on Friday that Silva has agreed to a contract renewal. The veteran defender put pen to paper on a new deal that runs until 31 December 2027.

The agreement ensures the Tricolor captain remains at the club for one more season. Securing the leadership of one of Brazil's greatest-ever defenders provides a major boost for the squad and their supporters. Across three separate spells with the Rio de Janeiro outfit, Silva has already amassed 229 appearances and scored 19 goals.

Fans get their wish as 'O Monstro' stays

The renewal comes after widespread backing from the Fluminense faithful, who were eager to see their skipper prolong his stay. Announcing the news in an official release, the club celebrated the extension by declaring: "The fans asked, and 'O Monstro' stays."

Silva had already rejoined Fluminense last summer to add to his storied legacy with the side. Describing his latest stint, the club framed his return as "a final chapter of a story that will never end." Now, that chapter has been extended once again, allowing the veteran centre-back to continue leading the defence on the pitch.

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A legacy built from Xerem to the world stage

Silva's deep connection with Fluminense began in the club's youth academy in Xerem, where he developed from the age of 11 until 18. He first represented the senior team between 2006 and 2009, lifting the 2007 Copa do Brasil and helping guide the side to the 2008 Copa Libertadores final.

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After establishing his name on the global football stage with AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, Silva returned to Brazil in 2024. He spent the second half of the 2025/26 season with FC Porto, before ultimately returning to Fluminense in the summer.

During that second spell, he captained the team on a historic run at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. Under his leadership, Fluminense overcame giants of world football to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

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Extending an unforgettable chapter

With his signature now secured until the end of 2027, Silva's focus turns to leading Fluminense through another campaign. Having already played 229 times for his boyhood club, the defender will have the opportunity to add further appearances and goals to his impressive tally. For Fluminense and their supporters, the new deal guarantees that their captain remains at the heart of the team for the season ahead.