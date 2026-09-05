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Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

Translated by

They stole their hearts quickly: Newcastle fans surprise Yaisle with a special message

M. Jaissle
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
Germany
Saudi Arabia
England

The German coach is living happy days.

Newcastle United fans have surprised their German manager Matthias Jaissle with a special message, and this only his fourth official match in charge.

The Magpies hosted Bournemouth at St James' Park on Saturday in the third round of the Premier League.

Before kick-off, English journalist Sean McCormick posted a picture of a banner raised by Newcastle fans in the stands. It read: "Matty Jaissle's black and white army".

The banner captured the admiration Jaissle already commands on Tyneside, having taken charge just before the start of the current season as successor to Eddie Howe.

Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

He is yet to taste defeat. Jaissle's side drew 2-2 with Liverpool and beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Premier League, then saw off West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the second round of the EFL Cup.

His CV was already impressive before he arrived at Newcastle, especially his time with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia. Jaissle coached them between 2023 and 2026, guiding them to two AFC Champions League Elite titles and one Saudi Super Cup.

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