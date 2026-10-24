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Loai Mohamed
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"There are things that exhaust us too": Mourinho responds to Barcelona star over refereeing controversy

J. Mourinho
F. Lopez
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Portugal
Spain

The Portuguese coach: Camp Nou is like any other stadium

José Mourinho fired off a series of striking remarks ahead of the Clásico against Barcelona, weighing in on his side's title credentials and the row over the referee set to officiate the match.

The Real Madrid manager spoke at a press conference on Saturday, on the eve of his much-anticipated trip to the Camp Nou for the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Mourinho trusts in Real Madrid's ability to win titles

Asked whether the Clásico was the real test of Real Madrid's ability to win titles this season, the Portuguese didn't hesitate. "No, Real Madrid with Mourinho wins titles," he said, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

Mourinho's objection is not about the referee's name

The reports swirling around the appointment of referee Munuera gave Mourinho plenty to address, with the official linked to the controversy over payments to the son of José María Enríquez Negreira, the former deputy head of Spain's technical committee of referees.

He admitted he was surprised by the chatter over the referee's identity, but insisted his issue has nothing to do with the man's name. "The referee's name never bothers me," he explained. "I start from the principle that the referee is good, but what bothers me is the breaking of the rules."

Ambiguity still clouds the whole affair, Mourinho added, based on the information reaching him. Different names had been floated over the past few weeks, yet nobody inside the club had confirmed to him that any particular appointment was being refused.

The Spanish federation later confirmed Munuera as the Clásico referee.

A brief response to Fermín's comments

Fermín López had suggested the constant talk about referees was becoming tiresome, and when quizzed on the Barcelona player's words, Mourinho offered a short reply laced with a clear hint. "What can I say?" he said. "There are other things that tire us too, and they are still happening."

Does the Camp Nou give the Clásico extra excitement?

Would the Camp Nou give him an extra dose of enthusiasm? Mourinho played down the venue entirely, insisting it was no different from any other ground.

"It is as if we are playing at any other stadium," he said. "We are talking about a team that possesses great quality, but nothing more than that."

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MalagaMalagaMAL
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Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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