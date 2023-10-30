Banyana Banyana vice-captain inspired South Africa to a impressive win over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Banyana edge DRC in Soweto

Thembi Kgatlana nets a brace

They won 3-1 on aggregate

WHAT HAPPENED: Thembi Kgatlana's brace helped Banyana Banyana beat the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday afternoon as she led South Africa to the next round of Olympic Games Women qualifiers.

Mzansi beat the Leopards Dames 2-0 at the Orlando Stadium to win the overall tie 3-1 after holding the Central African country to a one-all draw in the first-leg clash last week. Kgatlana scored in the 71st and 89th minute.

THE MVP: Kgatlana was wearing the skipper's armband for South Africa and she proved her importance and influence in Desiree Ellis' squad as she continued to inspire from the front. The score-line could have been greater for South Africa if it were not for the wastefulness of Ellis' attackers, who, a couple of times, made the wrong decisions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Banyana qualify, this will be their third back-to-back major tournament as they were involved in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations which they won and also played in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

WHAT'S NEXT: Banyana are now in the third round of the Olympic qualifiers and will wait for the winner of the tie between Tanzania and Botswana.

If Banyana overcome either Tanzania or Botswana, they will progress to the final round of the qualifiers.