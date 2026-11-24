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A press report on Tuesday revealed a surprise regarding Barcelona's stance on the departure of Moroccan Abdessamad Ezzalzouli from Real Betis.

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Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have had a clearly strained relationship in recent years, particularly since the Neymar deal in 2017 and the conflicts between the two clubs that followed.

But the report has thrown up a major surprise over Barcelona's stance on a move to Paris Saint-Germain for their former player, in whom they still hold a percentage of the rights.

According to Mundo Deportivo, all the signs suggest Paris Saint-Germain will be forced to turn to the winter transfer window, and their huge financial resources, to sign a quality winger.

Luis Enrique has no other option. Two of his key players have suffered serious knee injuries: Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who will both miss the rest of the season.

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Bradley Barcola's departure to Liverpool has left only two out-and-out wingers: new arrivals Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts. Ousmane Dembélé, now playing as a false nine, and Ferran Torres, now playing as an out-and-out striker, have also played on the wing.

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Le Parisien, considered one of the most reliable sources on the French club, has published a list of wingers the sporting management are said to be assessing.

Moroccan Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the 24-year-old Real Betis winger and former Barcelona star, is among them.

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Barcelona are eagerly awaiting the deal. The Moroccan international's release clause stands at €60 million, and the Catalan club would pocket €12 million of that for the 20% of his rights they retain.

Abdessamad shares an agent with compatriot and PSG star Achraf Hakimi, which could prove a valuable asset when needed. Betis, however, don't appear willing to sell.

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Le Parisien's other options include Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Estêvão (Chelsea), Said El Mala (Cologne) and Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge), while other sources mention Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) and Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid).

A good start to the season for Ezzalzouli

Ezzalzouli fell below his usual standard in the recent Andalusian derby against Sevilla, apart from helping to set up the Antony goal that put Real Betis 2-0 up. Still, the Moroccan winger has made a good start to the season, with four goals and one assist in 13 matches.

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That form carries on from last season, when Ezzalzouli scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 matches. In 2024-2025, he managed nine goals and five assists in 49 matches.

Paris are keeping tabs on him, but his former agent, Real Betis and his new adviser have all previously denied any contact, or any desire on Ezzalzouli's part to leave the Spanish club.

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The French side's new circumstances could reopen the matter, though. It comes as other developments surround the player: Marca report that the Court of Arbitration for Sport has ordered Ezzalzouli to pay more than €230,000 to his former representatives for terminating his contract with them without just cause.