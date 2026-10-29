The whiteboard is not the solution: Flick opens a new chapter with Barcelona's players in an innovative way

Back-to-back defeats, against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga, have forced Barcelona and German coach Hansi Flick to pause, reflect and build a collective plan for a fresh start.

The loss at the Parc des Princes was Barcelona's first of the season, a 4-2 reverse against PSG. Then came the Clasico defeat to Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, 2-1.

That is why Wednesday's meeting between the Catalan players, Flick and his entire staff carried a weight that went well beyond the recreational, according to newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Away from the media clamour, in the quiet of the private Joan Gamper sports city and after a photo session for a promotional event, Barcelona set out to re-establish communication, strengthen the bonds between squad members and consolidate their unity for the challenge ahead.

Two home games come next. Barcelona host Alaves at the Camp Nou on 31 October at 9:00 pm, then Aston Villa on 3 November at the same time, before travelling to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid on 8 November at 9:00 pm.

According to the Catalan newspaper, the three matches before the international break share a single need: the team must recover their best form and rediscover the cohesion that carried them through 11 straight wins, a quality a frustrated Flick is demanding. The tactical adjustments are a separate issue entirely, especially given the injuries that have hit the team at the worst possible moments, above all in the defensive line.

The barbecue idea itself came from the two captains, chief among them Raphinha and Rodri, who agreed to stay at the club's facilities after the morning session ahead of the Alaves match. The club declined to clarify whether it had been planned in advance or sprang from the double disappointment.

Mundo Deportivo added: "The barbecue lasted about an hour and a half, so teams are not built on the whiteboard alone, but are also forged through conversations around a table, away from the cameras and the lights, in the context of natural talk.

A source inside the Catalan club explained to the newspaper: "It is not about erasing what happened, but about coming to terms with it together".

Since arriving, Flick has repeatedly stressed that the secret behind this side, winners of five titles in just two years (two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups and the Copa del Rey), lies in unity. "The dressing room is a family," he has said time and again, drawing no line between the key players who carry a greater burden and the squad men whose role is limited to support but who are no less effective.

Now Flick must rebuild a team ravaged by injuries, especially in defence. With Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen still recovering and Jules Kounde racing to return in time, the German coach will try to field the strongest possible side and avoid dropping more points to his closest rivals in La Liga. Atletico Madrid sit just two points behind, and Real Madrid have cut the gap to three.



