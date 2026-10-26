Real Madrid's players had endured a difficult few weeks after the capital derby defeat to Atletico Madrid. The win over Barcelona at the Camp Nou changed everything. It handed José Mourinho's squad a major morale boost, one clearly reflected in their interactions and messages on social media.

Mourinho hammered home the importance of unity and cohesion during the press conference that followed the Clasico, particularly after the Atletico loss had raised questions about his side's ability to overcome their problems and return to strong competition.

Three points secured against Barcelona, Real's players rushed to display their togetherness. They posted videos, photos and celebratory messages across their accounts, turning the dressing room into the focus of fans' attention as they traded praise and jokes after the valuable victory.

Mbappé and Diomande

Kylian Mbappé and defender Diomande were among the most prominent names to dominate the scene inside Real's dressing room. The pair shared a special moment following the win, one that spoke volumes about their relationship.

"He's my brother," Mbappé said of his teammate. Diomande fired back: "He's my little brother." The exchange caught the attention of followers and laid bare the closeness between the players after one of the biggest matches of the season.

All of this unfolded amid the celebratory mood enjoyed by Real's players after beating their traditional rivals. The team had come through the difficult period that followed the derby defeat and rediscovered their confidence at the Camp Nou.

Arda Guler receives praise from his teammates

Turkey's Arda Guler drew plenty of attention on social media too. He has become an important element in Real's line-up, his role steadily growing since he earned a bigger opportunity in the starting XI.

Guler showed his quality during the Clasico. His teammates, who followed his performance closely, were quick to confirm their appreciation for what he offers the Whites.

Marc Cucurella sent the Turkish player a message that read: "You play so much," a notable nod to his growing presence and influence on the pitch.

Cucurella was not alone. Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Carreras joined in, dropping fire emojis on social media to signal their admiration for Guler's display.

Those reactions reflect the status Guler has begun to enjoy inside the dressing room, especially given his ability to provide a technical contribution and move the play forward. It makes him one of the names Real are counting on in the next phase.

A flood of messages of admiration

Mbappé was one of the standout stars of the Clasico. He scored both of Real's goals against Barcelona, played a decisive role in claiming the three points and became a central figure in the celebrations afterwards.

The French striker received a flood of praise from his teammates, who celebrated his brilliance and his ability to make the difference in the big encounter.

"Wonderful," Arda Guler wrote to Mbappé, expressing his admiration for what the Frenchman produced. Konate chose to tease him instead: "You're so bad," a sarcastic comment that fit the joking atmosphere between the players after the win.

Alvaro Carreras and Rodrygo added to the list of well-wishers. Their messages to Mbappé carried words of praise, among them "You're the best" and "The best, cousin," a tribute to his decisive performance against Barcelona.

Vinicius Junior joined in too, reacting to his French teammate with a set of fire emojis and adding to the wave of celebration surrounding Mbappé after his two winning goals in the Clasico.

Bellingham sends a message of warning despite the celebration

Jude Bellingham celebrated the win differently. His message carried a warning, despite the positive mood that gripped Real's players at the final whistle.

Posting on Instagram, the England midfielder wrote: "We won the battle, but the war continues." The point was clear. Winning the Clasico mattered, but it did not mean the job was done or the team's goals this season were secure.

His teammates did not let the message pass without reaction. Vinicius praised his display and told him he played "wonderfully," using a Portuguese expression conveying strong admiration for what he produced.

Cucurella also sent Bellingham a message of praise: "What a skilful player you are!" Palacios, his former teammate at Fulham, chimed in with "Number 1," a show of appreciation for his level.