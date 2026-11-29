Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu, dropping important points in the La Liga title race. But the result was not the only talking point after the match. Jose Mourinho raised questions about how consistently he treats his players after he substituted Arda Guler and kept Vinicius Junior on until the final whistle.
Mourinho took Guler off in the 60th minute and sent on Carlos Espi. The Turkish midfielder didn't take it quietly, making his frustration clear as he walked off. Eyebrows went up, not least because Vinicius hadn't hit the expected level either, yet he stayed on until the end.
The "Carrusel Deportivo" programme on radio station "Cadena SER" picked over the fallout with a panel of journalists and analysts, and some felt Guler had good reason to be angry. The debate soon went beyond the substitution itself, turning to the growing discontent with the Brazilian winger and how far it is affecting his relationship with the Real Madrid supporters.
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Journalist Chazarri was the most scathing. "The Madrid crowd are already fed up with Vinicius," he said. "Why? Because he is a very big player and he has given a lot to Real Madrid, I don't deny that. But you have to know when to let players go. At Real Madrid they don't wait for you for one, two or three games, especially when long months go by without you producing anything." Letting the situation carry on like this would be deadly, he added, because the player had also caused numerous problems, on and off the pitch, more than once.
Chazarri had some sympathy for Guler: "I think Guler felt hard done by. He felt you were taking him off because you don't dare take that player off and you want to keep him on, even though he is producing the same level that I am." In his view, the Turkish midfielder may have believed Mourinho was judging players by different standards.
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The fans, he added, had read it the same way: "The fans whistled Vinicius, because it wasn't about the substitution itself." The programme also relayed journalist Alvaro Romero's take on the reaction in the stands. Supporters wanted to show their disapproval of Mourinho's change, he explained, but didn't dare whistle the coach directly.
Romero pointed out that the Santiago Bernabeu crowd whistled both Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe. The real anger, though, was aimed at the substitution.
Jordi Marti saw it differently, arguing that Mourinho's desire to bring Vinicius back to his best made sense. "I think it's natural that Mourinho wants to get Vinicius back, just as Diego Simeone wants to get the best version of Julian Alvarez back," he said. "Coaches have to get the most out of players of this value again, like Vinicius and Julian."
Yago de Vega was blunter in his objection to Mourinho's call: "He kept Vinicius on the pitch even though he shouldn't have stayed on." Javier Herraez had the last word, suggesting the Portuguese coach could rethink his attacking positions: "I think the player we will always see on the left from now on will be Diomande."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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