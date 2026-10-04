The truth about FIFA's sanction against Egypt's Al-Ahly

Legal expert Amer Al-Omayra has given his verdict on reports that Egyptian club Al-Ahly could face a transfer ban, a penalty stemming from their dispute with Swiss coach Harald Gamperle, the former assistant in Marcel Koller's technical staff.

FIFA's Players' Status Chamber ordered Al-Ahly to pay 357,500 euros to Gamperle, plus annual interest of 5%.









Speaking to media figure Abu Al-Maati Zaki, in comments the latter published on his Facebook page, Al-Omayra said FIFA rulings over unpaid dues to players or technical staff can lead to a club being banned for three transfer windows.

He stressed, though, that the penalty won't bite just yet. Al-Ahly appealed the decision the moment it landed.

"The ruling on Koller's assistant was issued on 26 May, but the decision became known to the media last Thursday, and the Al-Ahly administration in turn submitted an appeal against it, so this matter suspends the enforcement of the financial decisions until the Court of Arbitration for Sport rules on it," he explained.

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The dispute dates back to April 2025, when Al-Ahly relieved Gamperle of his duties despite his contract running until June 2026.

Gamperle took his case to FIFA, insisting he was owed his salary after being removed, while Al-Ahly maintained they had met every financial obligation up to his last day of work.

Siding with the coach, the Players' Status Chamber ruled the contract remained in effect. It ordered Al-Ahly to pay 11 salaries for the period from May 2025 to March 2026, a total of 357,500 euros, with 5% interest on each instalment until payment.

The decision also handed Al-Ahly the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days of receiving notification.