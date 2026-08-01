The Times made a striking revelation about Gianni Infantino this weekend. The FIFA president stood to earn a salary of more than €30 million plus bonuses through his plan involving FIFA Forward Enterprise.

Infantino came up with the idea of selling 20 per cent of the World Cup rights through subsidiary FIFA Forward Enterprise. That could have brought FIFA around €3.65 billion.

All 211 of FIFA's member associations were able to vote on Infantino's lucrative proposal. Countries that backed it were promised €35 million. Those who opposed it would have had to settle for almost €9 million.

It has since emerged that Infantino's heavily criticised plan has been scrapped. Infantino has repeatedly insisted that he would not enrich himself, but according to various media outlets that claim has proved questionable.

The Times calculates that Infantino would have received a salary of €30 million plus bonuses as a result of FIFA Forward Enterprise. That is far higher than his regular salary of €3 million as FIFA president.

Those leaked plans have gone down very badly with, among others, UEFA and CONCACAF. Various FIFA sponsors are also seriously concerned about Infantino's way of working.

Media criticism of Infantino has also been fierce. For the time being, though, the Swiss top administrator has no plans to step back at FIFA.