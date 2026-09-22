Spain's Technical Committee of Referees has settled the row over the most contentious moments in the Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid derby. The committee acknowledged a clear error by referee Ortiz Arias and the video technology on one incident, while defending another decision that had angered the Spanish giants.

According to the newspaper "AS", the Technical Committee of Referees delivered its verdict on Tuesday on the two most controversial moments in the match: Kang-in Lee's challenge on Federico Valverde, and Cuti Romero's contact with Jude Bellingham. Both incidents lit the fuse for the fury of the Real Madrid board and coach Jose Mourinho, with the club adamant that the referee should have brandished a red card each time.

Referees' committee defends decision on Romero incident

First up, the committee examined Argentine defender Cristian Romero's challenge on Bellingham, the incident that produced a controversial call from referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias.

Ortiz Arias had initially given a foul against Bellingham in favour of the Atletico Madrid player. The video technology then intervened to flag an error in identifying the offending player, so the yellow card switched to Romero.

Real Madrid demanded a red. The referees' committee decided a yellow card alone was the right call.

The committee said: "Romero, after playing the ball, stepped on Bellingham's leg. There is a degree of force that involves a large scope for interpretation. The referee erred in identifying the direction of the foul. The stamp occurred during the same incident that the referee assessed. And upon reviewing the incident on the screen, the stamp was considered reckless."

It added: "The decision is a direct free-kick and a yellow card. The video referee was correct to intervene."

That runs contrary to what refereeing experts have said, the latest being former Portuguese referee Bruno Paixao, who told Kooora that the incident warranted a red card.

Kang-in Lee deserved to be sent off

On the other challenge, the Technical Committee of Referees admitted a clear refereeing error. It confirmed that South Korea's Kang-in Lee should have seen red for his tackle on Federico Valverde before the end of the first half.

The committee said: "Kang-in Lee rushed in to stop Federico Valverde's advance, and his studs struck the player's leg with a twisting of the joint and a high risk of causing injury."

Its conclusion was blunt. The correct decision was "a direct free-kick and a red card", and what happened represented "a clear and obvious error by the referee, and the video technology should have intervened".

Referees' committee confirms Huijsen sending-off was correct

Attention then turned to the video technology's role in the sending-off of Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen, after the video referee called Ortiz Arias over to review the incident involving Huijsen and Giuliano Simeone.

The committee backed the sending-off, explaining: "Giuliano had gained an advantage in the situation, and was heading towards goal with the ball under his control. Huijsen grabbed his arm with no possibility of competing for the ball."

It wrapped up its assessment by confirming: "It is a penalty and a red card. The video referee was correct to intervene."

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