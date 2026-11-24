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The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday revealed why it upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal, annulled the decision of the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board and reinstated the Disciplinary Board's decision, thereby confirming the result of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final as a 1-0 win for Senegal over Morocco.

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The Senegalese Football Federation had taken the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the CAF Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

At the heart of the case was referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to restart the match in the 109th minute, after the Senegal team had temporarily left the pitch amid the controversy that engulfed the final.

The Senegalese federation built its appeal on what is known as the "field of play doctrine". It argued that nobody could review the referee's decision to restart the match, let it run to completion and reach a sporting result.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation argued the opposite. In its view, the doctrine didn't cover the referee's decision, because the case concerned the disciplinary consequences of the Senegal team's conduct.

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Morocco contended that the Senegal players' temporary departure from the pitch breached Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations and should have brought the match to an early end. They also accused the referee of an error of law and called his decision arbitrary.

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CAS wasn't persuaded. Having examined both parties' submissions, it concluded that the choice between restarting the match and abandoning it altogether fell within the referee's sole discretion.

Why did the court consider the referee's decision correct?

In its reasoning, set out in the official statement issued today, the court explained that when the referee blew his whistle to restart play in the 109th minute, he had judged that the conditions for completing the match were in place. Both teams had returned to the pitch, and both had said they wanted to resume play.

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On that basis, the panel found that the effects of the referee's decision were confined to the field of play. That placed the decision squarely under the "field of play doctrine".

Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations didn't apply here, the court held. Their purpose, it explained, is only to determine the result of a match when a team's conduct leads the referee to end the match definitively.

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The referee had therefore committed no error of law when he decided to restart the match, the panel concluded. That knocked away the basis of the decision that had awarded Morocco victory in the final.

What about the accusation that the referee acted arbitrarily?

The court didn't ignore the circumstances. It acknowledged that the referee had been forced to make a call in an atmosphere marked by "extreme tension".

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But those circumstances weren't enough to make the decision arbitrary, it stressed. Nothing indicated that factors outside the match had influenced the referee's judgement.

The court threw out the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's arbitrariness argument too.

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And what about the disciplinary sanctions?

On the disciplinary front, the court noted that the Confederation of African Football had already sanctioned the Senegalese federation, its coach Pape Thiaw and a number of players in separate disciplinary proceedings.

Those separate sanctions, the panel found, didn't alter the outcome of the case over the referee's decision to restart the final.

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Taking all of this into account, CAS unanimously upheld the Senegalese federation's appeal, annulled the CAF Appeal Board's decision and reinstated the Disciplinary Board's ruling. Senegal's 1-0 win in the final stands.

The Senegalese federation had lodged its appeal with CAS on 25 March 2026. The hearing took place behind closed doors at the court's headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 8 October.

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According to the court, the parties have received the full legal reasons for the decision, and the full award will be published at a later date unless the parties ask for it to remain confidential.

CAS also stressed that its statement was an unofficial summary intended for media use. Only the text of the written decision is legally binding.