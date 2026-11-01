José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has named his side to face Racing in Sunday's 11th round of La Liga.
The Portuguese has gone attacking, picking a front four of Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande, Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé.
Real sit third in the table on 24 points, six behind leaders Barcelona.
Sunday's clash marks the first outing for Los Blancos after beating Barcelona 2-1 in El Clásico last Sunday.
Here is Real Madrid's full line-up against Racing:
Goalkeeper: Courtois.
Defence: Arnold, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella.
Midfield: Tchouaméni, Bernardo, Bellingham.
Attack: Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, Arda Güler.