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Talk of Manchester United's struggles is no longer mere exaggeration or fan anger. It has become a painful truth confirmed by the numbers. A team who once terrified the whole of Europe now have the worst defence on the continent and are in a genuine fight to avoid relegation.

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The shocking truth? Manchester United are not a strong team. They're a side in deep crisis, and the heavy defeat at Liverpool came as no surprise to their fans. In fact, many had feared worse.

United have slipped to 19th and gone 90 days without a league win. They host Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to halt the run of defeats and salvage what they can.

Figures from the sports desk at the British newspaper Daily Mail damn this team completely. They also show why nobody can afford to ignore talk of a relegation battle.

Worst defence in Europe

No wonder United top the list of Europe's worst defences. Officially, nobody across the top five leagues has a worse one.

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Luis Suárez's late goal for Sporting Lisbon took the number of goals United have conceded in all competitions to 36, moving them past Lens (35), Crystal Palace (34), Getafe (34) and Union Berlin (33).

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That's the same Lens side who shipped nine in a single Champions League match. And the same Union Berlin who have conceded five or more three times this season, including a 7-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich.

According to the paper, United lack organisation, both individually and collectively. They show no desire to do the basics and none of the solidity that makes opposition attackers think twice before going forward.

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In the Premier League alone, United rank 19th for big chances conceded and 19th again for expected goals conceded. They also have the sixth-worst expected goal difference in the division.

Only two teams in England's top four divisions have failed to keep a clean sheet in any match this season: Manchester United and Ipswich Town.

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Individually, the picture is bleaker still. Matthijs de Ligt looked completely lost against Liverpool in his first league start for 357 days. Leny Yoro keeps making costly mistakes. Diogo Dalot is no longer at his usual level, Noussair Mazraoui has dropped off significantly and Patrick Dorgu looks uncomfortable defending. Harry Maguire lacks recovery pace, while Lisandro Martinez is a pale shadow of the best version we've seen of him.

Set-piece disaster and physical weakness

For Manchester United, set pieces are a disaster in every sense. They rank 20th in the Premier League for goals conceded from set pieces with seven, and 19th for set-piece goals scored with just one.

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Opponents also find it far too easy to get through United's defence. Averaging 111.5 kilometres per match, the team rank 19th in the league for distance covered, and they badly lack pace and physical fitness in midfield and out wide.

The hard-fought draw in Lisbon offered some positive signs. But unless the defence, fitness and set pieces are fixed quickly, United's problems threaten to get the better of Pochettino and his staff.