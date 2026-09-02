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Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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The number 8 player: a new Moroccan talent bursts into the Saudi league

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H. Essadak
Al-Taawoun vs Al Fateh FC
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The Roshn League continues to attract talent

The Saudi Roshn League is set to witness the emergence of a new Moroccan talent during the current 2026-2027 football season.

Reliable journalist Santi Aouna says Saudi club Al-Fateh are closing in on Houssam Essadak, the Union Touarga playmaker, during the current summer transfer window.

Essadak will join Al-Fateh on a season-long loan, Aouna revealed in a tweet on his personal "X" account, with a final agreement now struck between both clubs and the player.

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The 21-year-old will become the eighth Moroccan to feature in this season's Roshn League, and the third at Al-Fateh alone, following Marouane Saadane and Mourad Batna.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
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Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
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One of the brightest rising talents in Moroccan football, Essadak has featured for the Union Touarga first team since 2024.

His most prominent stage came with Morocco's under-20 side, who pulled off a historic triumph as champions of the 2025 U-20 World Cup. He played 5 of the 7 matches without contributing a goal.

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