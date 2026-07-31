Young striker Carlos Espí has expressed his delight after completing his first training session with Spanish club Real Madrid.

Real Madrid signed Espí from Levante on a five-year contract, the club's fifth signing of the current transfer window and a clear statement of intent about the future of their attack. He fits the mould of the traditional striker who thrives inside the box, a rare breed in the modern game.

Speaking to the club's official channel, Espí said: "Everything happened very quickly, it's a unique feeling that cannot be described. I'm extremely happy with what has happened and I'll give everything I have."

His first impressions of life at the club left a mark. "It was amazing and I wasn't expecting it. Everyone here is very kind and they have welcomed me wonderfully. I'm very happy with the first day, they pay attention to every small detail, and the facilities here are truly amazing."

He added: "Working with all of Real Madrid's players and with the coaching staff is something unique, and they support us greatly, which is wonderful."

Asked about his qualities and what he brings, the young striker was clear. "In every opportunity I'm given, I'll do my utmost. I'm a penalty-box striker and I love being inside the penalty area to be ready for any chance. Most importantly, I'll give everything I have for Real Madrid to repay the trust the coach has placed in me."