Real Madrid have settled the future of one of their brightest talents. Turkey's Arda Guler will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2032, a powerful statement in the renewals market that cements him as a cornerstone of the club's future.

Fabrizio Romano, the renowned authority on transfers across Europe, revealed that both parties struck the final agreement last September. All the documents are officially signed. Only the date of the announcement in the Bernabeu presidential box remains to be set.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" describes the renewal as a strategic move of huge importance for Real Madrid's present and future. His first season was brutal. Three separate injuries limited him to just 440 minutes across 12 matches under Carlo Ancelotti. Then came the turnaround. Guler exploded last season and transformed his career.

The Turkish star featured in 51 matches, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists. He was crowned the best young player in the Champions League and forced his way into the royal club's ideal line-up as an indispensable figure.

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This season he has become a guiding light in a midfield that can descend into chaos, excelling at coordination, playmaking and penetrating the penalty area. He has struck up an effective attacking partnership with Kylian Mbappe, and he blends seamlessly with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.

The new deal runs for a further six years, meaning Guler will spend at least nine years at the club, arriving at eighteen and staying until he turns twenty-seven. Real Madrid are building their sporting plans around the Turkish talent. They see him as the star of the new decade.







