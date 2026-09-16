Al-Nassr were thrashed 4-0 by hosts Al-Ain of the UAE on Tuesday evening at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, in the opening match of their campaign in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite.

According to the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah, the defeat represents Al-Nassr's biggest loss in the history of their participation in the tournament since its inception in 2003, equalling the worst result the team had previously suffered in the competition, which also ended 4-0.

Hussein Rahimi opened the scoring for Al-Ain in the 25th minute. The same player struck again in the 63rd minute, celebrating both goals alongside his elder brother Soufiane Rahimi, with whom he shared the leadership of the Emirati team's front line.

The hosts were not finished there. Soufiane Rahimi added the third goal in the 72nd minute, before Greek substitute striker Giorgos Giakoumakis completed the rout in the 85th minute.

This result revived memories of Al-Nassr's worst defeat in the history of their participation in the tournament, suffered against Qatar's Al-Duhail, then known as "Lekhwiya", during the group stage of the 2016 edition.

Known as the AFC Champions League before entering the "Elite" era from the 2024-2025 season, the competition has now handed Al-Nassr their heaviest loss under both names.

It was also a second defeat for the capital club under their Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, following a 2-1 loss to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr will look to make amends in the second round, when they host Uzbekistan's Navbahor in Riyadh, while Al-Ain travel to face Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

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