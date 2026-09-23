The likely names Xavi will choose against Germany

Xavi faces a baptism of fire as Netherlands head coach. Voetbalzone have teamed up with the Spanish coach to predict which players will start against Germany in the Nations League on Thursday.

Robin Roefs has been performing well at Sunderland for some time, which is why calls to give him a chance in goal have grown louder. Even so, Bart Verbruggen remains the Netherlands' first choice under Xavi.

At right-back, Denzel Dumfries gets the nod ahead of Jurriën Timber, who is still working his way back to full fitness. Jan Paul van Hecke partners Virgil van Dijk, who remains captain and a fixture on the international stage. Micky van de Ven slots in on the left side of the Netherlands defence.

With Frenkie de Jong and Jerdy Schouten absent, Xavi has a midfield problem to solve. Joey Veerman is back with the Netherlands after two years and goes straight into the side against Germany. Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders complete the midfield.

On the right wing, Crysencio Summerville gets the chance to build on the impression he made at the World Cup. Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick against Manchester City and will hope to take that form into Thursday. Cody Gakpo must provide the service from the left.

Both the Netherlands and Germany have revenge on their minds. The Netherlands went out to Morocco in the last 16 of the World Cup, while Germany disgraced themselves against Paraguay in the same round.

Predicted Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo.