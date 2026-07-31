‘The KNVB asked whether I had time, so I drove straight to Zeist’

Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag have turned down the role of Netherlands head coach. At the press conference ahead of the Johan Cruyff Shield between league champions PSV and cup winners AZ, Peter Bosz was again asked about the vacant post. The PSV boss responded by mocking the rumours.

For a moment, it looked as though Arne Slot might still take over as Netherlands head coach after Liverpool came up with a financial arrangement. The length of his contract seemed to stand in the way of a deal, but it emerged on Thursday that Slot wants to remain a club manager for the time being. In doing so, he also turned down the role.

Meanwhile, Bosz's name has been mentioned for some time as a possible successor to the departed Ronald Koeman. Earlier this month, the PSV boss walked away after being asked about the head coach role because he did not want to say anything about it.

At the press conference, Bosz was again asked about the position at the KNVB. "I can tell you that my phone rang at 2.00am last night. An unknown number called and I answered it," says Bosz.

"It turned out to be the KNVB. They asked if I had time, so I immediately drove to Zeist. There I spoke for hours. I was only just in time for training. It was a good conversation," the coach continues in his cynical story.

Then the journalist from the ANP asks whether the manager, who has a contract with PSV until mid-2028, stayed overnight at the KNVB campus. "No, because we spoke for a long time. That is why I drove straight on to Eindhoven." Soft laughter follows in the press room.

Bosz again looks to have no interest in answering questions about the Netherlands national team and is fully focused on the new season with the Eindhoven club.