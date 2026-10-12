The impregnable fortress: Mourinho returns to break the rules at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are preparing to go through their final preparations before setting off for Italy to face Roma the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, in the Champions League.

According to Marca, Los Blancos are getting ready for the Roma tie with a routine that carries the unmistakable stamp of Jose Mourinho.

Visiting teams in the Champions League have long held their pre-match session on the pitch itself. Not this time. Real Madrid will train at Valdebebas, board the plane at three in the afternoon and touch down on Italian soil at a quarter past five in the evening, with the Stadio Olimpico turf left untouched.

Training at the match venue is a standard ritual in European football. Mourinho was the first to break that rule at Real Madrid.

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During his first spell in charge between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho prepared for away matches at the club's sporting city. The press of the day put it down to his desire to keep the match plan under lock and key and shield the tactical details from prying eyes.

He has not always stuck to it, mind. Last season, in charge of Benfica, Mourinho did train on the opposing pitch on his visits to Real Madrid and Chelsea.

That Bernabeu session was the one that took the Portuguese back onto the refurbished turf for the first time in 13 years, even though he arrived suspended and could not lead the team the following day.

Everywhere else in Europe, Benfica prepared at their sporting city in Seixal, faithful to the philosophy Mourinho is now reviving at Real Madrid.

The method faded under the coaches who followed him. Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti both preferred to train on the opposing pitch the day before the game, sticking with the traditional routine.

Xabi Alonso changed that last season, reviving Mourinho's approach before the visit to Anfield and applying it on every away trip that followed.

His instructions were specific. Train at Valdebebas at 11 in the morning, fly to Liverpool in the afternoon, head straight to the hotel. Only the coach and one player turned up at Anfield for the press conference.

But the experiment did not take root. Alvaro Arbeloa, Alonso's successor, ditched the philosophy and took Real Madrid back to training on the opposing pitch, as he showed on his first European trip away from the Santiago Bernabeu, when the team worked out at the Estadio da Luz.

With Mourinho back in charge, "the impenetrable fortress" is returning to its origins. This looks like far more than a one-off. Expectations suggest the routine will become the rule for the rest of the season, on every European away trip Real Madrid make.