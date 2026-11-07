Federico Valverde just can't stop scoring from distance. The Uruguayan opened the scoring for Real Madrid in Saturday evening's 3-0 win over Valencia at the Mestalla, a result that came on Matchday 12 of the Spanish league.

His goal arrived in the 28th minute, a thunderous strike from range. According to Spanish statistics account "MisterChip", the midfielder has now netted 16 of his 26 La Liga goals from outside the penalty area, a rate of 62%. That puts him fifth on the list of the deadliest long-range marksmen of the twenty-first century, among players with at least 20 goals.

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Above Valverde sits Assuncao, who scored 19 of his 24 goals from distance, a rate of 79%. Roberto Carlos follows on 70%, having netted 19 of 27, with Xena and Tiko level on 65% each from 13 out of 20.

Only two men have scored more from outside the box since Valverde's top-flight debut in September 2017: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, with 34 goals, and Iago Aspas on 20.

Arda Guler doubled Real's lead against Valencia in the 36th minute, before Kylian Mbappe wrapped up the treble on 75 minutes. It was an eighth straight win in all competitions for the Royal side.

Valencia captain Jose Gaya saw a straight red card in the 79th minute for his challenge on Mbappe.