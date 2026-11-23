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A press report on Monday revealed why VAR did not intervene in the incident that saw Barcelona awarded a corner, from which they scored their first goal in the match against Villarreal.

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Barcelona turned a two-goal deficit against visitors Villarreal into a 3-2 lead in the second half at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, in matchday 13 of La Liga.

The corner that led to Barça's first goal, scored by Gerard Martín at the start of the second half, proved one of the most controversial moments of the match.

Villarreal's players wanted to know why video assistant referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernández didn't alert on-field referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández, when every indication suggested there was no corner because the ball had struck the post.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", any analysis has to start from two considerations, both rooted in the VAR regulations on corner kicks.

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First, the wrongly awarded corner must be a clear error. Second, and just as important, VAR must have enough time to review it and check the evidence before play restarts, without slowing the game down.

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Play can't be stopped for a corner, the paper stressed, unlike in other situations.

That much was evident at the Camp Nou. When play restarts quickly, the video assistant referee simply doesn't have time to review the incident: whether the ball was touched, whether the goalkeeper touched it, whether the Kinexon technology detected the ball, and so on.

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Barcelona restarted quickly while the review was under way, and VAR couldn't settle the matter or issue a decision in time.

The Catalan paper insisted the goal was valid, saying: "Since play cannot be stopped, it ended with a Barcelona goal, which is a completely legal and valid goal. Once play has restarted, the review must be stopped and cannot be resumed. That is what happened."

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Refereeing expert weighs in

Iturralde González, refereeing expert for the newspaper "AS" and radio station "Cadena SER" , said Barcelona took the kick quickly to avoid a VAR review of the incident.

He said: "At the moment, corners are allowed to be taken quickly. But it should not be like that. And this will not change. It should not be possible to get round the rule in this way."

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Barcelona in total control

The numbers tell the story. Barcelona had 71% of possession to Villarreal's 29% and took 29 shots at goal, against just four from the visitors.

Their expected goals reached 3.22, compared with just 0.16 for Villarreal, and the hosts created eight big chances to their opponents' one.

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Nine of Barcelona's shots were on target, against two for Villarreal. They also managed 48 touches in the opposition penalty area, while the visitors had just two.

Barcelona took ten corners and made 21 key passes. Villarreal didn't win a single corner all match, as of the latest statistics update.