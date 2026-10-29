The final leap: Toledo train disaster claims a promising Spanish star

Spanish athletics is in mourning. One of its brightest young talents, long jumper Julieta Gallego, has died at the age of 24, confirmed among the victims of a horrific collision between two trains in the province of Toledo.

The crash near the town of Urda left at least 69 people dead when two high-speed trains collided on the line linking Madrid with the south of the Andalusia region. It was the second fatal accident on that line in less than a year.

The Spanish federation mourns its champion

The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) voiced its deep sorrow and full solidarity with the athletics family in an official statement on its page on the website "X", carried by "Reuters" today, Thursday.

"The Spanish athletics family shares its deep sorrow at the passing of Julieta Gallego, an athlete of the AD Sprint club, following the tragic train accident in Urda," the federation said. "We express our full support for her family, her friends and her teammates at the club."

Gallego represented Madrid's AD Sprint club and was a regular at Spanish club championships. She set her personal best of 5.90 metres at the Antequera meeting in 2023.

"A promising life cut short"

Raul Chapado, president of the Spanish Athletics Federation, was shaken. Speaking to the Spanish newspaper ABC, he said: "There are tragedies that strike the heart of the athletics family. And today, the sporting community mourns the passing of Julieta, who had a promising life ahead of her that was unjustly cut short."