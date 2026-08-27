The deal is done: Chelsea star at Manchester City within hours

Argentina's Enzo Fernández, the Chelsea midfielder, has edged closer to a record move to Manchester City, according to Eduardo Burgos, journalist at Spain's "AS", on Thursday evening.

Burgos claims Fernández's switch to City is now a matter of hours away, with the English club having agreed personal terms with the player.

Read also

Mourinho on his return to the Bernabéu: I have changed after all these years

Official Egyptian celebration of the historic partnership with Barcelona

Both clubs are working to finalise a deal that will go through for a record fee. The London side agreed with coach Xabi Alonso to leave Fernández out of the squad for the clash against Luton, a 2-0 Chelsea win on Thursday in the English Football League Cup.

The Argentine now stands on the brink of leaving after three and a half seasons at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea signed him from Portugal's Benfica in January 2023, off the back of his standout displays for Argentina and their World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022.

Chelsea had earlier valued the Argentina international at 120 million pounds sterling, the figure that proved the main stumbling block for City throughout the talks.

Talk over Fernández's future has swirled since late last season, when he hinted at a desire to join Real Madrid. In the end, the Spanish giants moved instead for Portugal international Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.











