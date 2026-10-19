The crisis ignites: Al-Ittihad plans to put Conceicao in the dock

The crisis surrounding Sergio Conceicao, the former Al-Ittihad manager, has escalated sharply. The Portuguese coach's recent remarks about his time with "the Dean" have provoked widespread anger in Saudi sporting circles, with reports that the club's management is moving to take legal action against him over his criticism of the management, the players and the Saudi league.

Read also: Conceicao: I went to Saudi Arabia for the money and the Saudi player's mentality is poor!

Conceicao lit the fuse during an appearance on an Italian podcast, where he spoke about his spell in Saudi Arabia and what he called the difference in work culture and discipline between local and European players.

His comments sparked fierce controversy. He linked some cases of absence from training to excuses rooted in family or religious circumstances, and his critics branded that an unacceptable generalisation about Saudi players.

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Legal action looming on the horizon

Saudi media figure Abdullah Falata revealed the detail on the "Al-Mansa" programme on the "Thmanyah" channel network. A dispute exists between Conceicao and Al-Ittihad's management, he said, and the video clips circulating about the coach's remarks have reached the club's legal department, which could strengthen "the Dean's" hand in any potential move.

Falata explained that the former coach's remarks may be reviewed from a contractual standpoint, given the obligations he pointed to regarding not damaging the club or the Saudi league through media statements.

No official announcement from Al-Ittihad has confirmed the start of new legal proceedings over the recent remarks. For now, the talk of a move rests entirely on what the Saudi media figure revealed.

Conceicao responds and denies insulting Saudi players

Conceicao refused to let the criticism pass. He published a clarification on his social media accounts, stressing that he did not intend to belittle Saudi players or insult the Kingdom. He insisted he never described the local players as "poor", and that his comments were meant to clarify the differences he had observed between the methods of work in Saudi and European football.

The Portuguese coach said he holds deep respect for Saudi Arabia, the country that welcomed him and his family. His time with Al-Ittihad was a challenge, he explained, because of the different footballing environment and the way the demands of the job are handled.

That clarification was an attempt to contain the controversy. It did nothing to halt the wave of criticism he faced in the Saudi media.



