The crisis continues: bad news for Flick before the Aston Villa clash

Hansi Flick, the Barcelona manager, has been dealt a blow ahead of his side's clash with Aston Villa tomorrow, Tuesday, in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Flick will have none of his injured players available for the Champions League tie against Aston Villa at the Camp Nou.

Start with Andreas Christensen. He rejoined the squad on Sunday and took part in part of the recovery session following the emphatic win over Alavés, but he missed training on Monday and will sit out the Champions League match as a result.

The Danish centre-back arrived at Barcelona's facilities shortly after nine in the morning, limiting himself to individual work.

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Eric García and Jules Koundé, by contrast, trained separately on a pitch next to the Tito Vilanova training pitch at the Joan Gamper Sports City. Neither, as expected, will be available against Aston Villa.

Their fitness will ultimately decide when each returns, and it's too early to draw conclusions, but both look set to struggle to recover before Sunday's clash with Atlético Madrid.

Flick offered little reason for optimism after the last win. His defenders, he made clear, remain some way off.

He said: "We still don't know when they will return. We are working on it. Their progress is good, but the situation is not ideal for us. We just have to get through the next two matches. Christensen is on the verge of returning to training, but we don't want to take a risk. After that, we will have two weeks to recover. We'll see how we deal with it. We need all the players until the end of the season."

Monday's session also went ahead without the other injured players, Dani Olmo, Marc Casadó and Roony Bardghji. Reserve-team man Iker Rodríguez, who recently extended his contract until 2029, stepped in, alongside youngsters Álex Campos, Guillem Víctor, Oriol Aumatell and Hamza Abdelkarim.