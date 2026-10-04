Chelsea lead a fierce race to sign Bournemouth and England star Alex Scott in the coming period.

Scott arrived at Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023. He has since grown into one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League over the past three years.

The 23-year-old earned his first senior England call-up last November, and it was perhaps his misfortune to miss out on a place in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad.

He still got his senior debut, coming on for Elliot Anderson in the 70th minute of the UEFA Nations League tie between the Three Lions and the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening at the Fortuna Arena in Prague.

Speculation over his future raged all summer, with England's elite clubs tracking his progress closely for some time.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea have since jumped to the "front of the queue" to secure Scott's signature after Bournemouth rejected a £60 million offer near the end of the transfer window.

The Blues are reportedly ready to push hard to strengthen Enzo Maresca's midfield this January and next summer, after a last-ditch move for Monaco's Lamine Camara collapsed last month.

According to "Metro", Bournemouth's refusal to sell Scott in the summer has done nothing to cool Chelsea's interest.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also watching his situation closely, and both are expected to offer stiff competition should Chelsea step up their pursuit.

His current contract with Bournemouth runs until June 2028.

Summer reports suggested it would take an offer north of £80 million to prise Scott away from the Vitality Stadium.

Scott dazzled against Croatia on Saturday, and afterwards England boss Tuchel called the Bournemouth man "the complete player".

The German told reporters after the crushing 7-0 win: "First start, and what a start. What a performance!".

He added: "He has outstanding ball-handling ability at the moment, his decision-making is at its highest level, and he plays with great confidence. He is very energetic, very confident, and puts in a great deal of effort without the ball. He is the complete player at the moment".