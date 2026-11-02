"The cameras caught everything": Van Dijk opens fire after Liverpool's defeat: congratulations to Arsenal!

Virgil van Dijk aimed his frustration squarely at the officials after Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. The Netherlands defender and Reds captain was baffled by VAR's refusal to intervene and review a possible penalty for the hosts.

His gripe centred on a shirt pull on Alexander Isak inside the box. Van Dijk insisted it was a clear penalty for Liverpool, and the referee waved it away.

"Why should one have to complain more when all these cameras are there?" the Dutchman told Sky Sports. "It was a clear incident and everyone saw it, and in the end no penalty was given, and unfortunately we lost the match. Congratulations to Arsenal."

There was a sarcastic edge to his take on the mood around the officiating. "I got a yellow card near the end, so maybe I share that feeling with the crowd too," he added.

Liverpool's second league defeat of the season clearly stung the captain. "We played at home and had some chances, and we certainly did our best," he said.

Van Dijk felt the Reds needed more from the closing stages. "We could have performed better in the last 15 minutes and delivered more balls into the penalty area, but it was not enough today, and that is why I feel very disappointed," he explained.

Running through the match, he noted that Liverpool grew into things after falling behind. Alexis Mac Allister carved out a dangerous chance that might have turned the tie, but it went begging.

Then he came back to Isak. "I think it was a clear penalty," Van Dijk said. "I watched the incident again, and I have seen similar penalties given on other occasions, but it was not meant to be for us today."